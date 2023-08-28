Sydney to host national LGBTIQA+ Pride in Sport Summit in September

Australian Sports Commission CEO and Olympic legend Kieran Perkins OAM will join delegates from across Australia when they gather in Sydney in September for the first national Pride in Sport Summit, the only Australia-wide summit dedicated to advancing the inclusion of diverse sexualities and genders within all aspects of sport.

Taking place on 27 September at the Australian College of Physical Education at Sydney’s Olympic Park, the Pride in Sport Summit will showcases sport industry leaders, athletes, advocates, and allies, but also offer a comprehensive experience that celebrates inclusivity while offering unique learning opportunities.

The Summit will be an opportunity for delegates to engage in a range of sessions comprising workshops, panel discussions and keynote addresses, that will facilitate an exchange of perspectives and contribute to shaping the future of LGBTIQA+ inclusion in sport and identify areas where resources can be better allocated to drive impactful change.

Sports heavyweights and pioneers to appear at the event

Other guest speakers will be Australian Cricket icon and Pride in Sport Co-Patron Alex Blackwell, trans sport pioneer and Pride in Sport Ambassador Ricki Coughlan, and Australian Sports Commission Executive General Manager Bianca Broadhurst OLY.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the Pride in Sport Summit will provide an opportunity for athletes, advocates, and sporting leaders and organisations to come together and explores issues, ideas, and best practice around inclusion in sport.

“This ground-breaking event for Australian Sport offers a comprehensive experience that celebrates inclusivity and empowerment, and also provides unique opportunities for learning, collaboration, and resource assessment,” Parkhill said.

“Practice is continuing to shift significantly in the inclusion space within Sport across Australia, and we see that many in the industry are strengthening their commitment to improve inclusion efforts. By engaging in events such as the Pride in Sport Summit, they’re equipping themselves with ways by which they can build on their initiatives, knowledge, and awareness.

“The opportunities provided at this conference, along with the work done by Pride in Sport in general, goes such a long way in helping create more diverse and welcoming environments, and make real and substantial change within Australian sporting culture.”

A revolution in sports inclusivity

Beau Newell, National Pride in Sport program manager, called the upcoming summit a “game-changer” that would revolutionise the sports landscape one stride at a time.

“Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative movement,” Newell said.

“From community sporting clubs right up to National Sporting Organisations, the Australian Pride in Sport Summit has attracted a wide range of delegates with roles that are responsible for creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ peers across the realm of sport and recreation, including CEOs, diversity and inclusion professionals, Pride Network Groups, volunteers, community leaders, and much more.

“Secure your spot today and help make sure that together, we can create a future where everyone can participate and thrive in sports, regardless of their identity or background.”

The Pride In Sport Summit is on 27 September at Australian College of Physical Education, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney. For more information about the conference, go to www.prideinsport.com.au/summit

