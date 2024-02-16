Sydney, the end is nigh: Zombie! The Musical is coming!

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel a Chorus Line! This March the world (ending) premiere of a new musical shall descend upon the streets of Sydney, Australia. Hayes Theatre Co. presents Zombie! The Musical, an original musical written by genius writer, Laura Murphy, is just one month away from hitting the stage, and it’s hungry for brains! Ahead of D-Day, QNews chatted with “leading man, Dave,” played by Jersey Boys and Moulin Rouge! The Musical actor, Ryan Gonzalez. They told us all about the impending apocalypse and what will be in store for them and the audience.

“The show is set in a community theatre group in Sydney in 1999”. Ryan introduces, as their character, Dave, and the unsuspecting group of actors are preparing for opening night but are soon met with a zombie virus spreading through the city! “As the zombie apocalypse goes on, each character kind of transforms in a way.” The leading man turns nervous wreck, understudy turns shooting star, all while the city is becoming zombie food! “It’s a musical to break down stereotypes, especially when we’re under pressure and what we are really like.”

A Triple Threat: Original songs, 90s charm and camp horror.

Old Broadway meets 1990s pop in Zombie! The Musical. An infectiously fab spread of original songs will act as the soundtrack to the zombie apocalypse. “It gives 90s gothic fans what they want, it gives the pop lovers what they want, and it also gives the theatre lovers what they want,” Ryan informs us. And with a website disclaimer reading “comedic depictions of death, decapitation, disembowelment and other really painful things,” we must ask the question, is this going to be scary? Or camp horror? “Absolutely camp horror,” Ryan assures us. “It is so over the top… you can expect some jump scares for sure.”

It’s the final countdown.

Make sure to book tickets to Zombie! The Musical, before it’s too late. Zombie! The Musical will be singing songs and slurping brains from 8 March – 6 April at Hayes Theatre Co. in Elizabeth Bay. This outrageous comedy musical is not to be missed, so be sure to grab your tickets (and pitchforks), because the zombies are coming, and you look delicious.