Sydney suburb’s Pride Month display vandalised – again

Camden Council slams vandalism of Pride Month sign
A Pride Month display in the south-west Sydney suburb of Camden has been vandalised for the second year in a row, as a council vows to repair it.

Photos posted to Facebook and Reddit show the letter P missing from the display, and other letters knocked over.

In a now-deleted post in a community Facebook group, many locals sadly applauded the damage to the sign.

Camden Council said the vandalism was deeply disappointing. A spokesperson confirmed council would replace the damaged sign.

“Being a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community are core community values for Camden,” a spokesperson said.

“We are certain the vandalism reflects the views of a minority within the community because we know the vast majority of our residents are supportive, positive and respectful.”

Camden Council encouraged anyone with information about the vandalism to contact police.

Second time vandals have targeted Camden artwork

It’s the second year in a row that vandals have damaged the suburb’s Pride Month art installations.

In June last year, homophobic vandals targeted a similar sign in the same location, ripping out the letters and removing them.

The vandalism outraged many locals and Camden Council also condemned it. The council ultimately chose not to replace the destroyed sign because it was near the end of Pride Month.

However defiant locals decided to replace the sign anyway. They posted photos to social media showing a row of rainbow balloons tied to the fence in the spot of the original sign.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

