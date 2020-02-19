Sydney queens to set world record for biggest ever Drag Storytime

Sydney drag queens Hannah Conda and Maxi Shield want to set a new world record for the largest ever Drag Storytime this weekend.

Hannah (pictured) told QNews.com.au all are welcome to come along to Oxford Square on Saturday from 11am.

“Maxi and I are joining forces to create the biggest Drag Queen Storytime ever,” she said.

“It’s going to be so much fun and we’re gunning for the world record.”

The event is part of Oxtravaganza, a one-day celebration on Sydney’s Oxford Street a week out from the Mardi Gras Parade and Party.

Hannah Conda was one of the first drag queens to bring the Drag Story Time events to Australia back in 2017.

“We first started four years ago with the help of the lovely people at Rainbow Families here in Sydney,” she told QNews.com.au.

“I love working with kids and I love drag. Being able to merge the two is a dream come true for me.

“I think the events are a nice escape for the kids, they get to play and have a good time for a while.

“The kids seem more engaged when a drag queen is reading to them. They’re learning all of the wonderful things about the glorious world we live in.

“They’re learning words and stories and hopefully when they go home, their parents can read to them some more.

“The Drag Storytime events are popping up all over Australia, which is wonderful. Maxi did one at the aquarium just recently at the aquarium. She had such a great time.”

Drag Queen Storytime performers ‘come from a place of love’

Hannah Conda said she commended Storytime hosts Johnny Valkyrie and Diamond for their handling of the conservative protesters at their event at a Brisbane library last month.

“The way they dealt with that situation was so incredible and inspiring,” Hannah said.

“They weren’t yelling back. They were being very kind and courteous. One of them stayed with the kids, trying to calm them.

“That was the one thing I took away from that is that they dealt with it with kindness and love.

“It showed that we’re not a hate group, we’re not spreading hate or trying to ‘indoctrinate’ children. We come from a place of love.”

The performer said the aim of Drag Queen Storytime is to teach children that “everyone is born equal, even though we don’t always look or act the same.”

“We have such a diverse range of families in our society,” Hannah said.

“We have single parent families, some kids are raised by grandparents. Some kids have two mums or two dads or trans parents.

“It’s nice for kids to be around that diversity. They see that families come in all shapes, sizes, colours and creeds.

“We’re all allowed to be different and if we treat each other with respect and kindness the world will be a much better place.”

Hannah and Maxi’s record-setting Drag Storytime begins at 11am on Saturday, February 22 at Sydney’s Oxford Square on Oxford Street.

