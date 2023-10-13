Sydney Opera House hosts Bark of Millions world premiere

Sydney Opera House is hosting the world premiere of Taylor Mac’s Bark of Millions as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.

“If you’re not invited to the party, throw a better one”, is the philosophy of renowned visionary Taylor Mac, and the catalyst of his new spectacular extravaganza.

The Sydney Opera House Concert Hall stage will transform into a kaleidoscope of colour for the world premiere of this epic rock opera.

In this Australian exclusive event, celebrated artist Taylor Mac returns to the Opera House in an epic celebration of queerness.

Prepare for an electrifying collision of performance, live music, and drag spectacle like you’ve never experienced before!

Part rock opera, part reimagined pride parade, this epic production will stage 55 original songs – one to mark each year since the landmark Stonewall uprising. It’s both a celebration and a gift to the queer canon, expanding the archive for generations to come.

Taylor Mac (a MacArthur Fellow, Ibsen Award winner, and Pulitzer Prize finalist) and Obie Award-winning composer Matt Ray are the masterminds behind this extraordinary event.

Co-directed by visionaries Niegel Smith and Faye Driscoll and showcasing the extravagance of Machine Dazzle’s costume design, Bark of Millions will be brought to life in the Concert Hall by an international ensemble of 22 artists.

Bark of Millions is a transformative experience that celebrates the power of individuality and human connection. This once-in-a-lifetime event promises to shatter conventions, push boundaries, and bring a bold new perspective to our stage.

Book in now for a genuinely momentous and fabulous occasion – a dazzling way for the Opera House to mark turning 50.

Grab your friends and loved ones and join us in a monumental celebration of queer history. Because queer history and human history are one and the same.

You can see Bark of Millions, the one-night-only extravaganza at the Sydney Opera House on 20 October. Get details and tickets at the Sydney Opera House website.