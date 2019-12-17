Sydney bar manager’s amazing response to homophobic patrons

A bar manager at Newtown pub The Bank Hotel responded to homophobic customers by calling for the local gay bears group to stage a mass make-out session in front of them.

According to a Facebook post, a group of patrons at the pub in the inner-west Sydney suburb were heard using gay slurs on Sunday afternoon.

The bar’s supervisor then took to the microphone to call the Harbour City Bears “to go downstairs and kiss each other right in front of their table.”

Around 40 to 50 men answered the call and kissed each other at the pub, according to the post.

As a result of the men’s display, the group stood up and left the venue.

The Harbour City Bears are a gay social group based in Sydney. The bears meet at The Bank Hotel every Sunday afternoon.

Bar supervisor Thiago Baldin took to the group’s Facebook page the next day to thank them for helping out.

“What a great day today was. I want to thank everyone that responded to my call during Bears at The Bank this afternoon,” he wrote.

“It’s exciting and inspiring to see everyone on board, standing up for one of ours that was humiliated and degraded.

“It made me really emotional that all I had to say was that a group of people was being rude and using the word f—-t and, without question, you guys were up to help.

“I’ve never been so proud, thank you everyone!”

Last week, the Inner West Council voted to install a rainbow crossing or square in Newtown.

