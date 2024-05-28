Sydney Mr Leather comes 4th in world titles

Sydney Mr Leather Coach Jura and Haus of Savvy's Richard Savvy at the launch of QNews NSW Magazine in 2023. Photo: Lachlan Bradbury

The winners of the 2024 International Mr Leather competition have been announced in Chicago and Sydney’s own Mr Leather 2023 Coach Jura has placed just short of winning a place on the winner’s podium.

San Francisco’s Jamal Herrera-O’Malley has been named International Mr Leather 2024, while Wilton Manors, Florida’s Steven Crespo was named First Runner Up.

The competition’s Second Runner Up is Los Angeles’ El Bandido.

However coming in fourth place was Sydney Mr Leather Coach Jura, having made it through to the final 20 round and as the highest placing non-American in the competition.

“To everyone back home in Sydney. I just wanted to say a huge thank you,” Coach Jura said following the winners announcement on May 27.

“Thank you for all of your love, all of your support, all of your trust and faith in me to represent us.

“Without all of you I would not be where I am right now and it fills up my heart and it brings me many tears of joy.”

