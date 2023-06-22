Sydney MP Alex Greenwich brings forward LGBTIQ Equality Bills for NSW

Gay Sydney independent MP Alex Greenwich has today given official notice to the NSW Parliament that he intends to table three bills in August that would bring the state in line with other parts of the country in protecting all members of the LGBTIQ community.

The three bills that Greenwich will put forward are the Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill 2023, the Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill 2023, and the Variation in Sex Characteristics (Restricted Medical Treatment) Bill 2023.

The first bill will allow people to register a change of sex or gender without having to undergo genital surgery and will also bring gender diverse and intersex people under the protection of NSW’s anti-discrimination laws.

The second bill will outlaw so-called conversion “therapies” aimed at altering a person’s sexual orientation and will also establish a Civil Response Scheme that will be operated bu the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board to mediate discrimination complaints when they occur.

The third bill will outlaw surgical interventions on intersex children until they are old enough to consent unless not doing so would be life threatening.

“Proud and historic day for me today, as I give notice of the LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill,” Greenwich said earlier today in announcing the bills.

“This bill has been the result of 18 months consultation and drafting and I’m looking forward to working with my parliamentary colleagues to modernise our laws and advance equality for LGBTQIA+ people in NSW.”

“New South Wales has some of the strongest LGBTIQA+ communities in the country, is home to Mardi Gras, and hosted the international Sydney WorldPride event, yet we are behind other states and territories when it comes to LGBTIQA+ rights,” Greenwich said.

“We have the most restrictive laws in the country for transgender people trying to get accurate identity documents, surgeries on intersex infants proceed without a framework for consent, and harmful LGBTQ conversion practices are permitted.

“I will work with the government and all colleagues on the best way forward to see this parliament make New South Wales finally lead rather than lag behind the rest of the nation.”

All lawmakers urged to support the reforms

Equality Australia is strongly encouraging lawmakers from all parties to get behind these reforms.

“We have the best chance in a generation to ensure all LGBTIQ+ people in NSW can live free from discrimination and harm,” Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said in a statement earlier today.

“We are urging all NSW parliamentarians to support these reforms that will remove legal discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people, once and for all.”

“NSW is the state where the trailblazing 78ers bravely stepped out of the bars and into the streets in protest for the first Sydney Mardi Gras but we have failed to progress full equality for LGBTIQ+ people and right now we are falling behind the rest of the nation,” she said.

“LGBTQA+ conversion practices remain legal in NSW and religious schools and other organisations can still discriminate against LGBTQ+ students, teachers and people accessing services.

“Intersex people still don’t have a say about medical procedures performed on their bodies and NSW is one of the last remaining states where trans and gender diverse people face cruel and unnecessary barriers when accessing ID documents that recognise them for who they are.”

