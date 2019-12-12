Sydney to get a second rainbow crossing

A local council has voted to create Sydney’s second rainbow crossing, in the inner west suburb of Newtown.

Inner West Council Mayor Darcy Byrne said the decision was made at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Byrne said councillors had voted to support “our local Labor proposal to create a Rainbow Crossing or Square, preferably at the intersection of King Street and Enmore Road in Newtown.”

“Our community has long been the heart and soul of the LGBTI community in Sydney,” Byrne wrote on Facebook.

“It would be a respectful and powerful acknowledgment of that heritage to have this famous location become a Rainbow Square for Sydney.”

Mayor Byrne said the council will consult with the City of Sydney and Transport for NSW on developing the installation.

Rainbow crossing in Taylor Square unveiled in February

For several months, Newtown residents have called for their own rainbow crossing.

In September, 300 residents around Newtown’s Wilson Street petitioned for one to be installed in front of Hollis Park. The area was undergoing construction at the time.

Earlier this year, Sydney’s rainbow crossing at Taylor Square (pictured) was officially launched ahead of the 2019 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The new crossing curves around the corner of nearby Campbell and Bourke Streets in a rainbow shape.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the crossing was “a colourful symbol of the City’s long standing support for our LGBTIQ community.”

“The rainbow flag has come to represent the LGBTIQ community’s struggles for liberation, survival and equality,” she said.

“We believe this may be the first one in the world that has been painted in a curving rainbow shape.”

Five years earlier, the NSW government controversially removed the previous rainbow crossing in the area. They cited safety concerns.

