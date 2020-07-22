Sydney man traumatised after Brazilian ex sold sex video on OnlyFans

A Sydney man whose Brazilian ex-boyfriend secretly filmed sex with him and sold it on OnlyFans has said the crime has left him traumatised.

Police charged Fabricio Da Silva Claudino (pictured) after he filmed the consensual sex with the ex-partner at home in Marrickville last year.

The Instagram star then uploaded the four-minute sex video and nude photos to OnlyFans and promoted it to 130,000 social media followers.

In September, the 32-year-old will face sentencing over a dozen charges for his non-consensual sharing of the videos and photos.

On Tuesday his ex-partner told a Sydney court of his horror at the crime after meeting who he thought was “the man of his dreams” in Rio de Janeiro.

But he later discovered Da Silva Claudio had promoted their intimate photos and videos to thousands.

“My dignity was sold for $12.99,” the man said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“This was sexual exploitation… this was domestic violence.”

The victim said he’s kept awake at night worrying about others recognising him and is now “a grown man afraid of the outside world.”

“Every day that passed was another day of strangers watching. Everyday I grew more anxious,” he said.

“My image was taken and rebranded. I knew that wasn’t me, but I was made to look cheap, and I started to believe that maybe I was.”

He said he had fiercely guarded his privacy, but had now lost his confidence

“My face became nothing more than a promotional tool.

“My tattoos, which I used to wear proudly, now feel like branding. I felt guilty, I felt dirty… I lost my identity forever.”

Brazilian man faces deportation after sentence

Fabricio Da Silva Claudino met the Sydney man in Brazil last year. The pair later broke up after five months together.

After the breakup, the former flight attendant stayed in Australia. He supported himself with OnlyFans and work as a nude model before police arrested him last September.

The man also pleaded guilty to 15 other charges earlier this year. Those relate to indecent exposure while on bail.

Police accused him of filming himself masturbating outside his apartment, including in view of a school, on a bus and in a park.

Authorities are likely to deport the Brazilian national after serving any sentence.

“Revenge porn”, or “image-based abuse”, refers to the taking and distribution of explicit images and video without a victim’s consent.

A Victorian study conducted three years ago found LGBTIQ Australians are sadly at greater risk of such abuse.

