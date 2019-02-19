Sydney Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old He Met On Grindr

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy at his family home on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Colombian national Oscar Rodriguez allegedly exchanged messages with the 13-year-old on gay hookup app Grindr and later WhatsApp last Tuesday and Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez “actively persuaded” the boy to agree to meet at the boy’s home in Killarney Heights on Wednesday, while his parents were out. Rodriguez is accused of going to the 13-year-old’s home and sexually assaulting him.

“The accused has attended the victim’s home and has pressured the victim to open the front door,” prosecutors told a bail hearing in court on Friday.

“When the victim has unlocked the door, he has pushed the victim against the wall and pulled down his pants.”

The teen called Kids Helpline after Rodriguez had allegedly left and the matter was referred to the police. A NSW Police spokesperson said detectives went to the boy’s home shortly after the incident and took him to the Randwick Children’s Hospital for examination.

Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday evening and appeared at Burwood Local Court on Friday, charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16 and the use of a carriage service to procure a child under 16 for sexual activity.

The court was told by prosecutors the boy allegedly told Rodriguez that he was only 13-years-old, and there was no confusion over the boy’s age, 9News reported.

Rodriguez is also accused of sending the boy numerous messages after the incident, allegedly thanking him.

The man was refused bail and will remain in custody until he reappears in court later in the year.

Grindr’s Terms of Service state that no persons under the age of 18 are allowed to use the app.

Last October, Sydney man Moud Nuri faced court accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr in the front yard of his family home.