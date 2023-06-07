NewsNSW

Sydney lesbian night: leave your straight male friends at home

Andrew M Potts
Image: Birdcage/Facebook

The organisers of popular Sydney “lez and queer” women’s club night Birdcage have updated their door policy, advising patrons to refrain from bringing cis straight men to the party.

“Just a friendly reminder, fam. Birdcage started back in 2012 as a mid week Lesbian party,” organisers posted to Instagram this week.

“Over the last decade or so we have evolved into a beautifully magical femme / queer, lez, trans, non binary focused gathering space. We pride ourselves on being one of the only weekly Eora parties in this realm.”

“If you’re considering bringing your cis straight male friends to the party, maybe reconsider? If they do come, please make sure they know how sacred this space is for many people, and that they are respectful of what we have created.”

“We have been tightening up our door policy as of late, keeping space for our community as priority. Please don’t get upset if your cis straight male friends don’t make it in.”

“If you have any dramas on the night, please shout out to Saxon on the door and they will assist.”

A welcome move

The updated policy was widely welcomed by Birdcage’s patrons on Instagram, with one responding, “I’ve been hit on by cishet men multiple times while I was there so thank you for this!”

“This is a good response,” wrote another supporter, “We only have one regular weekly night so let us have this.”

“I’ve been wanting to go for ages but heard it was full of cishet dudes so haven’t bothered. Really excited to hear about this,” wrote another.

“But where are cis straight men welcome to go now? Apart from every single other venue in the history of night-life,” wrote another cheeky poster.

Similar restrictions on less respectful straight patrons have been introduced by other Sydney venues recently, including the banning of bucks and hens parties at popular Oxford Street venue Universal.

When asked about the ban the nightclub’s licensee Dillon Shaw told Daily Mail Australia in May that the reason was simple, “We’re a queer venue for queer people.”

Birdcage is held every Wednesday night at Newtown’s The Bank Hotel from 8pm to 2pm.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

raymon keam nsw police gay hate murder death crime randwick sydney
Jury finds 77-year-old guilty of gay hate murder of Raymond Keam
ACON marchers in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2023 in Sydney, NSW
ACON grants program supports a vibrant Pride Month for NSW
scott johnson nsw police arrest gay hate murder crime
‘I have no sympathy’: Justice finally to be served for Scott Johnson
Rowan Dean has taken to Sky News to claim Pride Month is about turning children trans and Fascism
Sky News Australia’s Rowan Dean claims Pride Month is like “fascism”
Universal Bachelorette Party Ban
Iconic Sydney gay bar, Universal, bans bachelorette parties
Courtney Act Moreton Bay Pridefest
Shane Jenek, aka Courtney Act, talks Moreton Bay Pridefest