Sydney lesbian night: leave your straight male friends at home

The organisers of popular Sydney “lez and queer” women’s club night Birdcage have updated their door policy, advising patrons to refrain from bringing cis straight men to the party.

“Just a friendly reminder, fam. Birdcage started back in 2012 as a mid week Lesbian party,” organisers posted to Instagram this week.

“Over the last decade or so we have evolved into a beautifully magical femme / queer, lez, trans, non binary focused gathering space. We pride ourselves on being one of the only weekly Eora parties in this realm.”

“If you’re considering bringing your cis straight male friends to the party, maybe reconsider? If they do come, please make sure they know how sacred this space is for many people, and that they are respectful of what we have created.”

“We have been tightening up our door policy as of late, keeping space for our community as priority. Please don’t get upset if your cis straight male friends don’t make it in.”

“If you have any dramas on the night, please shout out to Saxon on the door and they will assist.”

A welcome move

The updated policy was widely welcomed by Birdcage’s patrons on Instagram, with one responding, “I’ve been hit on by cishet men multiple times while I was there so thank you for this!”

“This is a good response,” wrote another supporter, “We only have one regular weekly night so let us have this.”

“I’ve been wanting to go for ages but heard it was full of cishet dudes so haven’t bothered. Really excited to hear about this,” wrote another.

“But where are cis straight men welcome to go now? Apart from every single other venue in the history of night-life,” wrote another cheeky poster.

Similar restrictions on less respectful straight patrons have been introduced by other Sydney venues recently, including the banning of bucks and hens parties at popular Oxford Street venue Universal.

When asked about the ban the nightclub’s licensee Dillon Shaw told Daily Mail Australia in May that the reason was simple, “We’re a queer venue for queer people.”

Birdcage is held every Wednesday night at Newtown’s The Bank Hotel from 8pm to 2pm.

