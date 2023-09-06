Sydney Leather Week is back in 2024

QNews spoke to Sydney Mr Leather 2023 Coach Jura about the success of August’s Sydney Leather Weekend and the plans to supersize the event for 2024.

Fresh off the back of a successful Sydney Leather Weekend in August, Sydney Mr Leather Coach Jura has announced the return of an entire Sydney Leather Week for 2024.

Sydney Leather Week 2024 will also see the date for the Sydney Mr Leather and Bootblack competitions moved so that they can occur side-by-side with the Sydney Ms Leather competition within those nine days of celebration.

What to expect from next year’s festival

“The Mr and Ms Sydney Leather competitions will be the centrepiece for that week,” Jura told QNews in an exclusive interview.

“We’re also planning leather socials, a tea dance, sex positive play parties, midweek social activities, a motorbike ride, a UNITY meetup for all the titleholders and we’ll be continuing with the educational workshops that we held this year through Studio Kink.”

“We’re also looking at holding a retro leather party at the Blue Oyster Bar and we’re hoping events like Eagle Bar will join us as well.”

The best of 2023

Jura said a highlight for him from Sydney Leather Weekend had been the return of the Ms Sydney Leather competition for the first time since 2015 and the level of participation by women in this year’s events.

“At the Sydney Leather Men’s social in the main bar of Kinselas we had a record turnout of around a hundred leather men,” Jura says.

“But having the women’s competition downstairs enhanced that night even more. It felt like the whole leather community was there together in one space and the vibe was really strong as a result of that.”

“It was great that Haus of Savvy and the Dykes on Bikes brought that competition back and it feels like the community is more complete with the women’s title returning. I congratulate Iz Bear for winning that as she did a fantastic job.”

Another highlight of the festival was the Titleholder Auction & Fundraiser at Stonewall Hotel which raised $7,687.

$2426 of that has been split between Sydney Leather Weekend’s nominated charities Twenty10, Transcend and Queer Archives Australia.

The rest will be used to help support the titleholders travel to represent Sydney at domestic and international leather events over the year.

“That event was a lot of fun and such a great way for our supporters and sponsors to come together and support one another as a community,” Jura says.

“So a big shout out to all our sponsors, including SAX Fetish who have always been a big supporter of the community, HTG Image who did the original logo design for the weekend, Haus of Savvy, Points of Difference Travel & Events, Bunker, and Studio Kink for their continued support for the community on the educational side of things.”

Representing Australia on the world stage of leather

Jura is looking forward to a well deserved holiday after Sydney Leather Weekend and will be packing his sash for an appearance at The Eagle NYC before travelling to Sitges Bear Week, Folsom Europe in Berlin, and finally arriving for the Munich Lion’s Club’s legendary gay Oktoberfest celebrations.

“I’m beyond thrilled to get the chance to meet amazing leather people and titleholders from around the world, share stories, and forge connections that transcend borders,” Jura says, ahead of the trip.

“It’s all about unity, camaraderie, and embracing a global leather family.”

Jura then has the International Mr Leather competition to prepare for which is taking place in Chicago in May next year.

