Sydney Has Won Bid to Host WorldPride 2023

BREAKING Sydney has won our bid to host WorldPride 2023!

This will be the party of all parties coming to Sydney

Members of the worldwide InterPride network of Pride organisations voted between Sydney, Montreal and Houston as the host city for WorldPride 2023.

We won with 60% of the vote.

WE THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS FOR THE SUPPORT AND VOTES WE HAVE RECEIVED FROM AROUND THE WORLD. Matt Artkinson said on a Facebook Post

This is a major win for Sydney, Australia, and the Asia Pacific region more broadly. Bringing WorldPride Down Under means we can celebrate and shine a spotlight on the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQI community in the region.

A huge thanks to our Federal, State, and Local governments, corporate and community partners, the extended team at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as well as our global community for helping bring WorldPride to Sydney 2023!

More information to come!

