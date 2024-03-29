NSW

Sydney gay sauna 357 announces Bodyline takeover plans

Sydney 357 gay sauna co-owners and team celebrate 22nd birthday
Image: 357/Supplied

The longtime owners of Sydney gay sauna 357 have given a major update on the venue’s future, announcing a move into Bodyline’s building on Taylor Street.

A few months ago, the Sydney sex-on-premises venue celebrated its 22nd birthday (above).

357’s longtime co-owners Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell announced at the time the venue would close its doors on Sussex Street this year and relocate.

“We opened 26/12/01 and now it’s time to close. Our beautiful building is becoming an 18-storey hotel,” Luke and Ty said on Facebook.

“We will announce the closing date this week.”

Luke and Ty urged punters to “enjoy your last visits to this current location” before doors closed for the last time.

They confirmed 357 “has a new home to go to” in the Sydney CBD and a new sauna would be built but is still months away from opening.

357 announces move into Bodyline’s building

In the meantime, Luke and Ty announced 357’s manager Glenn McNamara will move the new “Sauna X by 357” into 10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst.

That’s the location of the long-running sex-on-premises venue Bodyline. Recently, a sign on Bodyline said the venue was “temporarily closed and would re-open again very soon under new ownership.”

357’s Luke and Ty have now confirmed, “357 has bought what used to be Bodyline. X by 357 opens at 10 Taylor Street in a few weeks, owned and managed by our manager Glenn.”

The pair explained both saunas would run together for a while. Luke and Ty promised the new “X by 357” will have the “same staff, same parties, same non-attitude venue” as the original.

Sydney gay sauna 357 co-owners Luke and Ty
Image: Supplied

This month, Luke and Ty and their team at the original 357 celebrated their last Mardi Gras at the Sussex Street building.

Ahead of the closure, the pair also confirmed they are donating memorabilia from the sauna to Qtopia, Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ museum.

“There are no words to express how we feel serving you for the last 23 years,” Luke and Ty told followers.

“The support the community has given us is unprecedented.”

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

