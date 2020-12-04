Sydney gay porn couple ‘evicted from apartment after extreme noise complaints’

Sydney work-from-home gay porn star couple Billy Santoro and Gage Santoro have left their lavish apartment building after “extreme noise” complaints.

The couple were renting on the seventh floor of the stunning Monument apartment complex, located in the rainbow neighbourhood of Surry Hills and overlooking iconic Oxford Street.

But the pair reportedly rubbed the building’s other residents the wrong way as they worked from home during COVID-19.

Neighbours complained about “extreme noise” and also the amount of visitors to the apartment. Police were reportedly called at least three times.

Now the Sydney Morning Herald has reported Billy and Gage packed their apartment-turned-studio into a moving van on Thursday morning and moved out.

Last month the strata committee told the Santoros they’d breached by-law 4 by “disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of surrounding lots with extreme noise”.

The committee ordered the duo comply with the complex’s by-laws or face a penalty notice.

In a letter to residents, the committee explained communal living has “many incredible benefits” but can at times leave residents feeling “a little frustrated or disgruntled”.

However the Herald now reports the owners of the couple’s seventh-floor apartment weren’t keen on the couple “reconfiguring the apartment into a home porn studio”.

As a result, the owners served notice on Billy and Gage.

However the couple defended themselves, saying none of their neighbours approached them directly to complain.

Billy Santoro apologises for racist Black Lives Matter rant

As COVID-19 and associated lockdowns devastated employment this year, virtual sex work platforms have reportedly boomed.

Earlier this year, platform JustForFans dumped Billy Santoro, who is originally from the US, after his racist social media posts encouraging police to “shoot” black people caught looting during Black Lives Matter protests.

In October, Santoro said he “totally regrets and apologises” for the rants. He blamed them on his meth addiction at the time.

“Me and my husband Gage both have an addiction that we’re fighting, and it’s been hard,” he said.

“We have all the tools to recover but it’s been very hard.

“Gage and I made our choice, to choose each other over a drug. We need our friends and fans to rally behind us and help us through this time. I want people to see that this drug does to you.”

