Sydney gay man shot after rushing paramedics with knife

The shooting by a NSW Police officer took place at a Chisholm St, Darlinghurst home. Photo: Google Streetview.

A 32-year-old Darlinghurst man is recovering in St Vincents Hospital after he was shot by a NSW Police officer when he allegedly threatened ambulance officers who had been called to check in on him with a knife.

The incident occurred at a Chisholm Street address yesterday just before 5pm.

Acting Assistant NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Holland told a press conference earlier today that emergency services had received two 000 calls about the man who was acting erratically.

At least one of these was from the man’s same-sex partner who had become concerned about his behaviour.

Paramedics entered the home to check on the man only to find he had armed himself with a large kitchen knife.

Police were also present, having been asked to carry out a welfare check at the address earlier in the day.

“As they were inside the premises, a 32-year-old male charged at the ambulance officers with a large carving knife,” Holland told the press conference.

“The ambulance officers had to run from the premises. A police officer minding the front door of the premises fired one shot into the abdomen of the [man].”

“The bullet didn’t strike any organs thankfully. The patient has been operated on, and is now … able to talk to family and friends.”

The man’s partner was not home at the time of the shooting and Holland noted that he had not been in danger at any time.

Holland told the assembled media that he had watched body cam footage of the incident and that he believed the actions of the officer were justified under the circumstances.

“The police reacted quickly and in my opinion, reacted well in the situation,” Holland said.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting has now been set up by officers from Leichhardt Police Local Area Command which will also be independently reviewed.