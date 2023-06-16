Sydney Gay & Lesbian Business Association awards record value scholarships in 2023

The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) Education Fund has this week awarded seven scholarships to up and coming LGBTIQ entrepreneurs with a total value of $22,000.

This year represents the strongest result for the SGLBA Education Fund since its inception in 2019 with the highest number of recipients sharing in the record amount of funding.

The SGLBA Education Fund is the only scholarship in Australia for members of the LGBTIQ community aged 30 and over to help them improve their careers.

Whether that is accessing education they may have missed earlier in life, taking a course to advance their profession, or even a short course to assist in growing their small business – the scholarship assists individuals in pursuing their personal and career goals and can be life-changing.

This has only been made possible because of the generous donations from SGLBA Members and the LGBTIQ community across New South Wales.

Scholarship recipients named

At Fruits in Suits on Thursday night the seven scholarship recipients were announced, and all donations made on the night were matched in a special fundraising drive.

The 2023 SGLBA Education Fund Scholarship Recipients are Joanne Abraham, Lynelle Collins, Demelza Johnson, Nicole McLung, Vicky Simister, Dan Sorvik and Jay Williams.

“The SGLBA Education Fund continues to go from strength to strength, and this year is no exception,” SGLBA President, Jarrod Lomas said, following the event.

“Congratulations to all 2023 scholarship recipients. All worthy recipients who will no doubt benefit from undertaking further education over the coming years.”

“On behalf of the SGLBA, I thank the Education Fund committee for all their work in delivering the scholarships this year – Dan, Chris and Kim, thank you.”

“Education changes lives, and these inspiring people from our community are more than deserving of the Fund’s support this year,” SGLBA Education Fund Chair, Dan Bernstein added.

“Thank you to everyone that applied for the scholarships and supported the Fund over the past year through donations.”

“Without the support of personal donations and fundraising drives, we wouldn’t be able to support as many people as we have this year.”

“Please jump online to learn more about the Fund, support the cause and donate to help us continue to award more and more scholarships in the years ahead.”

For more information on The SGLBA Education Fund, visit www.sglba.org.au/education-fund

