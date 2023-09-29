Sydney gay-hate killer called ‘soulless monster’ in court

A gay-bashing gang leader who murdered a man at a Sydney beat in the 1980s has been described in court as a “soulless monster” who “destroyed many gay men’s lives”.

In June, a jury found Stanley Bruce Early guilty of murdering Raymond Keam in Alison Park in January 1987.

The 77-year-old also went by Stanley Sutton at the time, with the nickname “Spider”. At the time of Keam’s death, Stanley Early lived across the road from the park, a gay beat, in Randwick in Sydney’s east.

The court heard Early was a gay bashing gang’s “ringleader”, roaming the park assaulting men believed to be gay.

On Friday, a detective read a victim impact statement in the NSW Supreme Court. It was written by someone close to Raymond Keam, who can’t be identified.

They described Stanley Early as “a troubled person who not only murdered [Keam] and got away with it for many years but he also destroyed the lives of many other gay men for no reason.

“The soulless monster that murdered him was still out there living his life while [Keam] was buried in the ground.

“Because of you and your desire to ‘clean up’ Alison Park, you stripped the world of a loving father, partner, friend and mentor.”

‘It’s what you deserve’

A judge will sentence Stanley Early later this month. The man’s lawyer told the court Early accepts he’ll likely die in prison.

In the victim statement, the person hoped Stanley Early spends that time “miserable and broken” in a prison cell.

“Will you feel remorse one day? I don’t know and to be honest, I don’t care anymore,” the person wrote in the statement.

“From this day forward, I choose not to forgive you but to forget you and never think of you again. It’s what you deserve.”

Justice Dina Yehia told the NSW Supreme Court Raymond Keam died as a result of a “savage beating”.

She indicated she’d find Early’s motivation for the violence was “a hatred of gay men, or those perceived to be homosexual”.

Justice Yehia said this will be an “aggravating factor” in her sentencing, which she’ll hand down on October 20.

