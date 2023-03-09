Sydney Gay Bar study finds “resilient” queer community

A new study of Sydney Gay Bars suggests that Sydney has “one of the most resilient” Queer communities in the world.



According to a recent Policy Paper released by the University of Sydney, 93 per cent of Sydney gay bars, venues, and events surveyed rebounded in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The Impacts of COVID-19 on Gay Bars and Events in New South Wales, Australia looked at 56 gay bars, venues, and events.

Of the 56 venues, only six venues, bars, or events had closed during the height of COVID-19.

Public Policy in the Department of Government and International Relations Senior Lecturer and the study’s Chief Investigator, Dr Chris Pepin-Neff stated, “Sydney is leading the queer world in the recovery from COVID-19.”

“Globally, gay bars are struggling, but in Sydney they are thriving.”

“This data illustrates the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community in NSW in its ability to rebound following COVID, to save gay spaces, and to be an example to the world in queer community building.

“We published these initial findings due to the exceptional circumstances of the global pandemic and its impact on marginalised communities.

“New South Wales has a lot to be proud of. And yet, we need to remember many are still struggling in the regions and this paper highlights this need.”