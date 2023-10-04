Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Welcomes CEO Gil Beckwith

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras board have appointed Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Gil Beckwith as the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer.

The organisation described Gil’s transitional leadership in her previous roles as exceptional.

A Remarkable Career in the Arts and Non-Profit Sector

Gil Beckwith brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role. She boasts a 20-year career in the arts and non-profit sector. Her professional journey previously saw her in senior finance and administration management roles at Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Festival, and the Victorian AIDS Council.

These roles honed her ability to strike a balance between artistic and creative pursuits while ensuring positive financial outcomes.

A Strong Commitment to the LGBTQIA+ Community

In addition to her professional achievements, Gil brings a staunch commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Her extensive community involvement also includes being the first female President of Midsumma in 1997.

Gil embodies the spirit of Mardi Gras, which revolves around community, celebration, and advocacy.

Gil Beckwith today expressed enthusiasm for her permanent appointment.

“Having served this vibrant community in various capacities over the years, I am deeply honoured to be trusted with the CEO position. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is not just a festival; it’s a message, a movement, and a celebration. I am committed to championing our LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring our future is as luminous as our past.”

Endorsement from the Board

Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco, Chair of the Mardi Gras Board, underscored the significance of Gil Beckwith’s appointment.

“After extensive recruitment and interviewing other impressive candidates, the Board’s decision came naturally after witnessing Gil’s exceptional stewardship in the Interim CEO role. She certainly brings a rare blend of financial astuteness, leadership finesse, and genuine passion for our community. Our theme for 2024 – ‘Our Future’ – resonates profoundly with this new chapter under Gil’s leadership.”

A Bright Future for Mardi Gras

Now, with the outstanding 2023 Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride season behind us, plans are already underway for 2024.

CEO Gil Beckwith’s appointment heralds an exciting era for the festival, ensuring its growth, relevance, and cultural impact for years to come.

With her expertise, dedication, and deep-rooted connection to the LGBTQIA+ community, the future of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras looks more luminous than ever.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.