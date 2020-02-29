BreakingNSW

Sydney gay and lesbian mardi gras parade 2020
Image: georgia.smith6/Instagram

200,000 people lined the streets of Sydney earlier tonight for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade 2020. Despite a smaller crowd than last year, the crowd cheered on (most of) the almost 200 floats.

An Aboriginal smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country by Graham Sims began the festivities. More than 150 motorbikes then led off the parade with the Dykes on Bikes leading the marchers and floats along the parade route.

During the parade, onlookers saved their most enthusiastic cheers for the emergency service heroes who battled this year’s horrific bushfire season. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service float included three trucks, volunteers and also a dance troupe.

Federal politicians in attendance included Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Senators Penny Wong and Kristine Keneally. City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore also attended with Alex Greenwich MP, and Sydney City councillor Christine Forster. Despite concerns the Prime Minister might show up, he attended in effigy only.

Dua Lipa, due to perform at the party later tonight attended while fellow performer Sam Smith marched. ABC chair Ita Buttrose also showed up for Mardi Gras.

What Matters

In the true spirit of Mardi Gras, protestors also managed to make their voices heard.

First Nations marchers carried signs demanding ‘Truth Telling’ and ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’.

Of course, the parade did not pass without controversy with the heavy police presence much commented on. Police at one stage held up the Liberal Party float and then hustled away three protestors. It seems a popular group of marchers wearing navy blue jumpsuits with the words “Department of Homo Affairs” along with people in giant Scott Morrison masks did not enjoy official sanction to march.

The 78ers also returned for their 42nd year

Penny Wong at Mardi Gras Parade 2020

