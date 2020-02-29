200,000 people lined the streets of Sydney earlier tonight for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade 2020. Despite a smaller crowd than last year, the crowd cheered on (most of) the almost 200 floats.

An Aboriginal smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country by Graham Sims began the festivities. More than 150 motorbikes then led off the parade with the Dykes on Bikes leading the marchers and floats along the parade route.

Advertisements

During the parade, onlookers saved their most enthusiastic cheers for the emergency service heroes who battled this year’s horrific bushfire season. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service float included three trucks, volunteers and also a dance troupe.

Federal politicians in attendance included Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Senators Penny Wong and Kristine Keneally. City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore also attended with Alex Greenwich MP, and Sydney City councillor Christine Forster. Despite concerns the Prime Minister might show up, he attended in effigy only.

Dua Lipa, due to perform at the party later tonight attended while fellow performer Sam Smith marched. ABC chair Ita Buttrose also showed up for Mardi Gras.

What Matters

In the true spirit of Mardi Gras, protestors also managed to make their voices heard.

First Nations marchers carried signs demanding ‘Truth Telling’ and ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’.

Of course, the parade did not pass without controversy with the heavy police presence much commented on. Police at one stage held up the Liberal Party float and then hustled away three protestors. It seems a popular group of marchers wearing navy blue jumpsuits with the words “Department of Homo Affairs” along with people in giant Scott Morrison masks did not enjoy official sanction to march.

The emergency crews who worked tirelessly over the bushfire season have been honoured in style during the Mardi Gras parade 🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/cEq84HwUCS — SBS News (@SBSNews) February 29, 2020

🏳️‍🌈MARDI GRAS PARADE 🏳️‍🌈What an honour to be here today 💖 nothing short of magical✨✨✨ seeee you tonight for the show!!! pic.twitter.com/6UGRGha88w — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 29, 2020

Cops manhandling protesting queers. Happy Mardi Gras. https://t.co/eaRvte6ITF — Maeve Marsden (@maevemarsden) February 29, 2020

First Nations Rainbow

We are at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and we’re so excited to see our First Nations mob showing how deadly they are!#SydneyMardiGras #FirstNations pic.twitter.com/frvrJ2UpyM — First Nations Rainbow (@FNRainbow) February 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Smith (@georgia.smith6) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:32am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tian ming aka darren francis (@tianm122) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:43am PST

Advertisements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayvick Lawrance™ (@bayvicklawrance) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:36am PST

Marching now are “Homos Against ScoMo” #sydneymardigras pic.twitter.com/mtV0UtoVmM — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) February 29, 2020

The 78ers also returned for their 42nd year

The 78ers will open tonight’s Mardi Gras parade tonight, as they have done for the last 42 years. Our history lives. pic.twitter.com/0yJNJe5xJB — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 28, 2020

Happy Mardi Gras Sydney! Have a wonderful night. #MardiGras2020 pic.twitter.com/mtC005rC8C — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) February 29, 2020

Smoking Ceremony in the Parade start area. The First Nations float will lead the Parade tonight. We acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, who are the traditional owners of the land on which our celebrations are held on. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land. pic.twitter.com/b7PurheVAZ — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) February 29, 2020

Penny Wong at Mardi Gras Parade 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.