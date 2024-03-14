Sydney FC celebrates Pride across weekend of festivities

Sydney FC has celebrated Pride across a weekend of festivities.

The Pride Celebration took place across the A-Leagues with Sydney FC hosting a Liberty A-League clash with Western United on Saturday night at Leichhardt Oval and Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The weekend was intended as a celebration of diversity and inclusivity to signify Australian football’s ongoing commitment to making football accessible for all.

“The Pride Celebration meant a lot to the team,” Women’s goalscorer Abbey Lemon said.

“We were all wearing pride scrunchies and ribbons to celebrate.

“It was really great to see all the support from everyone and just have a really good environment.”

LGBTQIA+ advocate Steve Spencer attended Sunday’s game at Allianz Stadium.

“It was the best afternoon, and thank you to the team for the Pride Celebration we all reflected at the end there how important it is,” he said.

“It’s really not that long ago that these things wouldn’t have happened, we had an absolute ball and 100% would love to come see some more matches.”