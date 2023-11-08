Big collaborations in Sydney Dance Company’s 2024 season

Sydney Dance Company has unveiled its 2024 artistic program, Feel the Pulse, a year of contemporary dance celebrating and showcasing the talent and artistry of its ensemble and choreographers on Australian and international stages.

The Sydney Dance Company’s 2024 season, split into two, consists of performances with different themes and styles, as well as national and international tours. See the highlights below:

momenta

momenta is a new work by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela that explores the poetry and physics of human connection. The work features an original score by composer Nick Wales and live musicians on stage. momenta will premiere at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 28 May to 8 June 2024.

Impermanence

A visceral and thrilling exploration of the juxtaposition of beauty and devastation, the return of Rafael Bonachela’s critically acclaimed Impermanence features an evocative score by Grammy Award-winning Bryce Dessner performed in association with the Australian String Quartet.

LOVE LOCK

A world premiere work by Australian/Javanese choreographer Melanie Lane, featuring a score composed by UK electronic artist Chris Clark. LOVE LOCK is a re-imagined folk dance that draws upon these collective experiences, and that celebrates the binding act of dance to move, warn and empower us.

Both Impermanence and LOVE LOCK will be on a double bill at the Roslyn Packer Theatre from 18 to 28 September 2024.

Club Origami

A fun and interactive show for pre-school children and their families, Club Origami invites young audiences to join the Sydney Dance Company dancers on a journey of discovery and creativity, using paper as a medium.

Club Origami explores shapes, colours, patterns and stories through movement, music and imagination. Debuts at Neilson Studio at Sydney Dance Company from 10 to 13 July 2024.

Silence & Rapture

A mesmerising collaboration with Sydney Dance Company and Australian Chamber Orchestra featuring countertenor Iestyn Davies and the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Arvo Pärt. Directed by ACO’s Richard Tognetti, this mesmerising collaboration brings together music, movement and evocative lighting to create something truly extraordinary.

Silence & Rapture will tour around Australia from 2 to 19 August 2024.

New Breed 2024

In 2024 Sydney Dance Company, Carriageworks and The Balnaves Foundation present the eleventh edition of New Breed. Four talented emerging Australian choreographers will create brand new works on members of Sydney Dance Company. New Breed 2024 is at Carriageworks from 4 to 14 December 2024.

INDance

Sydney Dance Company’s annual season of independent contemporary dance, supported by the Neilson Foundation. Now in its third year, INDance provides a platform for independent choreographers and creatives to present their work. The program aims to improve access and participation and reflect the rich diversity of Australia’s choreographic voices.

INDance is at Neilson Studio at Sydney Dance Company from 15 to 24 August 2024.

Sydney Dance Company to tour overseas in 2024

As well as performances at home, Sydney Dance Company will also tour its acclaimed works to the UK, Europe and USA in March and April.

The international tour will showcase the company’s reputation as a leader in contemporary dance on the global stage.

Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela said of the 2024 program, “The year ahead is filled with new works, exciting collaborations, national and international touring.

“It’s always a great pleasure and privilege to share the performances of the extraordinary dancers of the company.

“I am beyond excited to welcome the extraordinary Melanie Lane back to create a major brand-new work for the Company. Melanie is one of the most exciting and boundary-pushing choreographers working today.

“It will be thrilling to discover what she has in store for Sydney Dance Company audiences in 2024.

“My new full-length work momenta will also tour the country extensively. I can’t wait to choreograph it and share it with you all.”

To find out more about Sydney Dance Company's 2024 season, Feel the Pulse, visit the website.

