Paint Splice: Meet the Sydney couple reinventing the Paint & Sip

Paint Splice in Sydney
Paint Splice is not your ordinary Paint & Sip experience—it’s a celebration with a twist, created by Sydney locals and partners Alex and Andy.

Inspired by their love for 80s (as 80s babies themselves), 90s & 00s music, arts and the desire to bring a party vibe, they founded a safe and inclusive space where everyone can enjoy a fantastic night out.

Alex and Andy hail from backgrounds in customer service, hospitality, and management.

So when they were inspired to find a way to ‘splice’ this experience with their passion for artistic creativity and painting, the pair ventured out and started their own business with a vision to create a unique and entertaining experience for all.

Fostering community through inclusive spaces

As proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Alex and Andy also understand the significance of belonging and being able to express yourself.

As such, the couple knew the importance of creating Paint Splicea place where individuals of all identities and backgrounds can come together and embrace their creativity.

Paint Splice encourage everyone to enjoy a stress-free environment where artists helps guide your creative expression as you put paint to canvas, surrounded by friends, drinks, food, music and laughter.

They also set the stage with some incredible retro music playlists, disco party lighting, and a vibrant atmosphere perfect for social interaction and connection.

So visit the Paint Splice studio in Alexandria, join one of their Paint & Sip sessions, and splice up your life! Book a session today.

