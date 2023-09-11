Sydney Convicts win 2023 Purchas Cup of gay rugby

The Sydney Convicts triumphed over five other clubs to claim the Purchas Cup of gay rugby on Saturday.

The Australasian regional gay rugby competition was held over the weekend in Perth’s Tompkins Park and saw fierce competition between the New Zealand Falcons, Adelaide University Sharks, Perth Rams, Brisbane Hustlers and Melbourne Chargers before the Convicts rose to the top of the competition to claim the shield.

In the Cup Tier of the competition the Sydney Convicts 1st XV won the Purchas Cup by beating the Brisbane Hustlers 24-5, and the Melbourne Chargers 38-6.

The Melbourne Chargers also beat the Brisbane Hustlers 10-7.

In the Shield Tier of the competition the New Zealand Falcons won the Purchas Shield by beating the Perth Rams 19-0, the Adelaide University Sharks 14-5, and the Sydney Convicts 2nd XV 30-19.

The Sydney Convicts 2nd XV also lost 0-24 against the Adelaide University Sharks, and 12-29 against the Perth Rams.

This was the first Purchas Cup to be held post-Covid after organisers cancelled the 2021 competition, also to be held in Perth, due to Covid restrictions preventing all of the teams from competing in that year’s tournament.

The last Purchas Cup was held in Brisbane in 2019 and was also won by the Sydney Convicts.

“It was really great to finally bring the Purchas Cup tournament to Perth after our plans to host in 2021 were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Purchas Cup 2023 tournament manager Mitch Wylie said on Monday.

“The event was a huge success, with 6 clubs and 7 teams across Australia and New Zealand competing in two tiers across two days of the tournament. It was really great to have the continued support of Rugby Australia and RugbyWA to deliver this event as well as demonstrate their commitment to inclusion in sport.

FULL RESULTS

Cup Tier:

Convicts 1st XV (W) vs Brisbane Hustlers: 24-5

Melbourne Chargers (W) vs Brisbane Hustlers: 10-7

Melbourne Chargers vs Sydney Convicts 1st XV (W): 6-38

Shield Tier:

Perth Rams vs NZ Falcons (W): 0-19

Sydney Convicts 2nd XV vs Adelaide University Sharks (W): 0-24

Perth Rams (W) vs Sydney Convicts 2nd XV: 29-12

Adelaide University Sharks vs NZ Falcons(W): 5-14

NZ Falcons(W) vs Sydney Convicts 2nd XV: 30-19



The winners of the Purchas Shield were the NZ falcons and the winners of the cup were Sydney Convicts 1st XV.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.