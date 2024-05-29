Sydney Convicts gay rugby club cheers Bingham Cup result

The Sydney Convicts have finished the 2024 Bingham Cup on a high, placing second overall in the World Cup of gay rugby.

The Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament, known as the Bingham Cup, is played in a different host city every two years. The gay and inclusive rugby event is named after US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

This month, the Convicts, Brisbane Hustlers, Melbourne Chargers, Perth Rams and Adelaide Sharks travelled to Rome to compete.

Two teams of Convicts played 11 games, with Sydney Convicts A finishing up in second place in the overall tournament. Paris club Les Gaillards took home the Bingham Cup.

However, the Sydney Convicts B team did bring home silverware. They won the Bingham Cup’s prestigious Alice Hoagland Vase – named for Mark Bingham’s mother – beating World Barbarians in the final 29-7.

Over 70 Convicts players and crew went to Rome

The Convicts’ Iain Shepherd said the club “finished on a high” and come home with “lifelong memories in what is the 20th year for our club”.

“We brought together a group of over 70 players and support crew,” Iain said.

“On behalf of the club we want to share a huge thank you to everyone who helped get us to Italy – from our dedicated coaches, physio and team management crew to our sponsors, local businesses and our community who generously supported our fundraising efforts.

“A Bingham Cup tour is a magical experience, strengthening existing, and creating new friendships across the global gay and inclusive rugby community.

“We congratulate all the Australian teams and players who participated this year. A big thank you also to our local hosts Libera Rugby Club Roma and volunteers in Rome.

“The Bingham Cup might be over, but our regular competition and game time continues as we return to Sydney to compete in the NSW suburban rugby competition [from] June 15.”

Brisbane Hustlers bid to host Bingham Cup 2026

The Convicts, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, have competed in Bingham since 2004.

The club has won the Bingham Cup five times. The Convicts are proudly the most successful gay and inclusive rugby team in the world.

The Brisbane Hustlers also finished third after a hard-fought match against Ireland’s Emerald Warriors.

The Brisbane Hustlers are also turning 20 years old this year. When in Rome, the club delivered their pitch to bring the entire tournament home.

International Gay Rugby has named the Hustlers and Argentina’s Ciervos Pampas Rugby Club as the two final bidders for the 2026 Bingham Cup.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.