Sydney club ARQ rumoured to reopen in November

The word on the street is that Sydney club ARQ will reopen this October or November after closing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARQ originally closed because of crowd limits brought on by the pandemic. At the time, the club announced it would reopen as soon as practical. However, in September 2021, the owner placed the building housing the still-shuttered club on the market.

But recent activity indicates a probable October/November reopening.

Advertisements for staff appeared recently and passers-by noticed work taking place inside the venue.

Owner Shadd Danesi opened ARQ Nightclub in August 1999. The nightclub celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.

Speculation is running rife on social media about the purported reopening.

Marq Sydney posted: “Omg I am having heart palpitations I cannot breathe 😅

“Please please please be opening in the next few weeks my nightlife has died since ARQ closed because the other places are not a vibe at all #allROADSleadTOarq.”

Meanwhile, according to CJ Cloughessy, “We need this place back – it was such an iconic club for the LGBTQI+ and straight alliance.”

However, no one so keenly anticipated the re-opening as the party animal who tagged multiple friends to start douching.

