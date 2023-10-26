Sydney Catholic school bans same-sex couples from formal

Students at all-girls St Ursula’s College in Sydney, are asking for community support to protest a controversial policy that prevents same-sex couples from attending their school formal together.

Student Abbie Frankland started a Change.org petition in protest and labelled the policy “discriminatory”.

The petition has gathered over 3000 signatures in two days.

“My girlfriend and I, along with many other students at St. Ursula’s in Kingsgrove NSW, Australia, have been eagerly awaiting the school formal for months. We’ve purchased non-refundable tickets and outfits in anticipation of this event,” she wrote.

“However, we’ve recently discovered that the school does not allow same-sex couples to attend the formal together.

“This policy not only discriminates against LGBTQ+ students but also puts us in a difficult financial situation as we are left with non-refundable tickets and clothes that were bought specifically for this occasion.

Read also: Help students get to Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal for free

“In Australia, 61.6% of people voted ‘Yes’ in a national survey on marriage equality (Australian Bureau of Statistics), showing widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights across the country. Yet, despite this clear public sentiment towards inclusivity and acceptance, schools like St Ursula’s continue to uphold discriminatory policies.

“We believe it is time for St. Ursula’s to align itself with these values by allowing all students – regardless of their sexual orientation – to bring their chosen partner to the school formal.”

St Ursula’s College parent expresses disappointment

A mother of a St Ursula’s College student called in to Ben Fordham Live on 2GB to express her disappointment.

The mother said her daughter had planned to take another girl to the formal.

“She automatically was upset – crying in the car,” she said.

Fordham pointed out that the woman’s 18-year-old daughter could legally marry a woman but not take one to her formal.

To sign Abbie’s petition, visit change.org.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.