Sydney artist Jeremy Smith shows off his gay body of work in new exhibition

Sydney artist Jeremy Smith is a PhD candidate at UNSW Art and Design and is exhibiting a series of drawings and lightboxes in an exhibition of his doctoral research titled Atlas of Narrative Cartography, from this week until July 19 at M Contemporary in Darlinghurst.

The opening night is this Thursday, the 6th of July from 5-7pm, with an artist talk on Saturday the 8th of July from 2-4pm. All are welcome to attend both events.

Jeremy’s PhD research uses detailed drawing to map the gay male body post PrEP, and seeks to create a series of large scale maps as cultural artefacts of the changing queer experience in Sydney.

He uses these maps to explore the history of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, changing visual depictions of the gay male body and sexual culture, as well as mapping the queer geography of Sydney itself.

Atlas of Narrative Cartography features Jeremy’s new large drawing The Pharmacological Body: AIDS/PrEP Map which charts both the history of the AIDS epidemic in Sydney and the recent dramatic change in current gay male sexual culture since the introduction of PrEP.

The work highlights the way in which the history of the epidemic shapes the gay male body to this day – a body that has been medicalised.

The drawing is also displayed as printed onto film as a kind of X ray in its lightbox form.

The artists speaks

Jeremy describes the work as bridging generations, saying “in my research into the history of the virus in Sydney I found as a millennial gay man that it was so important to remember both the horrors of that time and the way in which it forged so many important queer community activists and movements that remain today.”

“Though PrEP has been a game changer in reducing HIV infections I wanted to chart both these histories side by side as a kind of generational bridge in time.”

The other major work of the exhibition is a large scale drawing titled Sydney Queer Bubbles.

The drawing map is a work in progress in the style of old hemisphere world maps, and maps Sydney’s traditional gay bubble of the Inner East alongside the emergent new gay bubble of the Inner West.

Describing the work, Jeremy says, “I was inspired by an article in which an ABS spokesperson stated that 1 in 10 men in same sex relationships live within 2 kilometres of Taylor Square in Darlinghurst.”

“I wanted to map both the traditional gay bubble of the east using the Progress Rainbow flag pole in Taylor Square as the centre of the this bubble radiating 2 kilometres in all directions.”

“Alongside [that is] the Inner West bubble with the newly created Pride Square next to Newtown Station, and radiating 2 kilometres out in all directions from there.”

The drawing maps, icons, locations, words, phrases and slang of the queer community, and as a work in progress Jeremy is inviting visitors to leave suggestions of words, places or slang in a book that will be set up for visitors as part of the exhibition.

Jeremy’s recent work Queer Sydney: A History is also on permanent display at Sydney University’s Fisher Library and his Gay Map of Sydney is can be seen as part of the State Library of New South Wales collection in their Pride Revolution exhibition.

Where to see it

The Atlas of Narrative Cartography exhibition is on display at M Contemporary, 8/15-19 Boundary Street, Darlinghurst, until the 19th of July and the gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

For more information go to www.mcontemp.com/exhibition/jeremy-smith-annexe-show

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.