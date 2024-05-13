Sydney AIDS Candlelight Memorial is on Sunday

Loved ones lost to HIV/AIDS will be honoured at the annual Sydney AIDS Candlelight Memorial on Sunday.

For Bo Justin Xiao, the Sydney AIDS Candlelight Memorial is a time to remember and reflect.

“It provides us with an opportunity each year to come together and remember those we have lost, while also uniting and standing in solidarity with all people living with HIV today across the world,” says Xiao, who will be one of the people reading the names of lost loved ones at this year’s memorial.

The International AIDS Candlelight Memorial has been held annually in cities across the globe for over two decades.

Coinciding with the annual worldwide memorial, the Sydney Candlelight Memorial is held on the third Sunday of May each year, as a chance for communities to gather in remembrance of those who have been taken from us by HIV/AIDS.

2024’s Sydney Candlelight Memorial will take place at the Eternity Playhouse in Darlinghurst from 3pm on Sunday 19 May.

The theatre doors will be open from 2:45pm.

The names of lost loved ones are read out, and the event will also include a presentation by Lyle Chan and a musical performance by vocalist Mary Kiani.

Canapes and light refreshments will then be available in the foyer.

The event is co-produced by ACON and Positive Life NSW.

Positive Life NSW CEO Jane Costello says the Candlelight Memorial is an important event on the calendar for all people living with HIV along with our allies, family and friends.

“The global day of remembrance provides a unique opportunity for the loved ones of all the people we lost to HIV/AIDS to honour them, remember them and celebrate their lives,” she says.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill says the event provides an important opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

“On International Candlelight Memorial Day we remember the loved ones we have lost to HIV/AIDS. We treasure our memories of those who have gone. We say each of their names.They brought their light into the world and we will never forget them.”

Sydney Candlelight Memorial 2024

Sunday 19 May

Doors open 2:45pm for a 3pm start

Eternity Playhouse

39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

-Names can be lodged on the Candlelight website at www.candlelight.org.au

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.