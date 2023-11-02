Switzerland ends gay blood donation ban

Gay and bisexual men will now be able to donate blood under the same rules as heterosexuals in Switzerland after new donation criteria came into effect on November 1.

Under the new Swiss blood donation regulations, a four month waiting period will apply to all people after their last sexual encounter with a new parnter, or twelve months if a person has had sexual contact with more than two partners in the last four months.

Switzerland previously banned all men who have sex with men from donating blood since the start of the AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s but in 2017 allowed gay men who had abstained from sex for 12 months from donating.

This most recent change came about after Swiss Transfusion SRC (Swiss Red Cross) requested that medical authorities revise the criteria used to make risk assessments about sexual behaviours in excluding donors from donating blood.

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) subsequently agreed to the changes.

“The new ineligibility criteria define even more precisely that it is indeed risky behaviour, and not a given sexual orientation, that underpins ineligibility,” SwissMedic said in a statement to Reuters earlier this week.

“This is something we support.”

Swiss LGBTIQA+ rights group Pink Group welcomed the changes, with its spokesperson Gaé Colussi telling Reuters,”The main feeling we have is ‘finally’. Finally we can take part in society in this way.”

Switzerland has experienced a slower pace of reform around LGBTIQA+ issues than its regional neighbours and only allowed same-sex to marry from last year.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.