Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has announced will run for preselection for a Labour seat in the UK Parliament ahead of the 2024 election.

Suzy Eddie Izzard

comedian, actor, and activist.

long career in film and television.

featured in Ocean’s 11 films and the Hannibal TV series.

renowned charity fundraiser, competing in marathon challenges for good causes.

ran 29 marathons in 29 days in 28 countries for charity.

Suzy said on her website she will run for preselection as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Brighton Pavilion seat in southeast England, “to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community.”

Caroline Lucas of the Green Party has held the seat for 13 years. However, she previously announced she will step down at the next general election. An election is expected in the UK in 2024.

Last year, Suzy Eddie Izzard contested the Labour preselection for another seat without success.

Suzy committed to advocating for increased funding and resources for schools, promoting eco-friendly transportation, working to secure more funding in housing infrastructure, championing mental health services and building stronger ties between law enforcement and local communities.

“It will take practical action – not protest – to fix what’s broken, and to win this seat, Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer-greener-cleaner planet.”

