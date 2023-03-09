Celebrities

Suzy Eddie Izzard has wanted to use her new name for 50 years

Suzy Eddie Izzard
British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has revealed a new name people can use to refer to her, which she has wanted to use since she was 10. 

Izzard shared the new name on an episode of Matt Forde’s podcast The Political Party.

“I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10,” The Independent quoted Izzard as saying.

“I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

The star went on to say that she has wanted to use that name since childhood but that people can also still refer to her as Eddie if they wish to, stating “they can’t go wrong”.

“That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong,” she said.

The stand-up comedian has identified as trans for much of her career, identifying as genderfluid.

However, she began requesting the use of she/her pronouns in 2020.

While the transphobes have a meltdown, fans have taken to social media to congratulate Izzard on her new name, with one fan calling the journey “heartwarming”.

Congratulations Suzy Eddie Izzard!

