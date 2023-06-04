Suzy Eddie Izzard clarifies pronouns and name

British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has clarified her name and pronouns.

She posted on Twitter that she was happy for people to call her Suzy or Eddie and that her stage name will remain Eddie. She also said she doesn’t object to male pronouns though she prefers female.

“As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names.

“So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie.

“And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him.

“So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.

“I am remaining Eddie Izzard in public.

“Thank you.

“Suzy/Eddie.”

As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names. So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina. I am remaining… pic.twitter.com/4VpeIKkvuG — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) June 1, 2023



Suzy Eddie Izzard in brief

first stage appearance at London’s Comedy Store in 1987.

as an actor, made West End drama debut in 1994.

began to public identify as a transvestite in comedy appearances in 1992.

came out as gender fluid in 2020

in March 2023, changed her name to Suzy Eddie Izzard.

Back in 2022: Eddie Izzard takes on first female role in Doctor Jekyll remake.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.