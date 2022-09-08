Susan Sarandon publicly came out as bisexual on Jimmy Fallon

Susan Sarandon just publicly came out as bi in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Near the start of the interview, Fallon called Sarandon “a friend of our show” and mentioned that she had brought her dogs on a previous interview with him.

“Yeah,” Sarandon said sadly. “My little creatures all passed away. I can’t talk about it because I still get upset. It was about a year ago.”

“I was feeling sad,” she continued. “And… I said ‘I can’t get another dog. I just can’t,’ you know? And [my son] said, ‘Well, then get cats.’”

“And I’m bi,” she added, pointing to herself “so…”

Fallon laughed and clarified, “Wait, so, you mean you like dogs and cats?”

The audience chuckled as she replied, “I’m fluid. I’m very fluid where animals are concerned.”

The exchange is not the first time the actress has hinted at her sexual fluidity.

In 2017, she told LGBTQ+ publication Pride Source that her sexuality was “open.”

In 2021, she shared in an episode of the podcast Divorced Not Dead that she didn’t care about the gender of any prospective partners, only that they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Sarandon’s appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon marks the first time she has publicly described herself as bi.