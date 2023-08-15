Survivor of homophobic stabbing at gay bar shares defiant message

A man stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a gay bar in south London has shared a defiant message and said he “could never be prouder” to be part of the LGBTIQ+ community after an outpouring of support.

An attacker targeted two men, in their 20s and 30s, in a suspected homophobic crime near the gay venue Two Brewers in Clapham, south London on Sunday night UK time.

The two men were treated in hospital and later discharged.

One of the victims, named Aniello, later posted about the stabbing attack on his Instagram. He said he felt “lucky” after leaving hospital but was left with “so many questions”.

“Didn’t know if I should really say anything, but I suppose it feels right to. I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused,” he wrote.

“I’ve just been left so many questions – to think what can lead to changing a person’s mind that much that they can feel it’s OK to attack anyone.

“Whatever their reasons – and how we change that.

“What today has strengthened in me more than ever before is that I could never, and have never been prouder, happier or more comforted, by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ family!

“I would never change it for the world. I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today.

“Love you all – all of you.”

Urgent investigation to find Clapham attacker

Metropolitan Police officers said they were treating the Clapham attack as a hate crime and are searching for a suspect.

“We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community,” Detective Inspector Gary Castle said.

“[We] want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.”

The Two Brewers pub, a gay bar and nightclub, said guest security was the top priority and had been boosted in the wake of the attack.

“We’re fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the venue said.

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz has worked at the pub for 15 years. The drag queen said she was also angry and shocked at the violence.

“I was supposed to be there when it happened. I do their Sundays all the time,” Baga told 5 News.

“I’m angry, but I’m also shocked because these are our safe spaces. This is where LGBTQ+ people go to have fun, have a drink, let their hair down. And you can’t even be safe.”

Just awful. We cannot and will not go back to living in fear. https://t.co/rtGToRhI05 — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) August 14, 2023

Homophobic violence ‘frighteningly more frequent’

Drag queen Mary Mac was working at the Two Brewers in Clapham at the time. She also said it is “shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent.”

“The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe,” Mary said.

“Glad the victims have been discharged and hope they are with loved ones now to help.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged witnesses to the “abhorrent” attack to come forward. Khan said “there is no place for hate in London.”

