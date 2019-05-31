Surgeon charged with rape after allegedly ‘stealthing’ male doctor during sex

A Victorian surgeon charged with raping a fellow doctor after he allegedly “stealthed” him while having sex has been allowed to keep treating patients.

The prominent surgeon, whose name has been suppressed, was arrested and charged by Victoria Police last September over the incident in mid-2017.

“Stealthing” is the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex, which is classified as rape under Victorian law.

The incident occurred after the two men went out to dinner and decided to return to the other doctor’s home, The Age reported.

The surgeon assured him he would use a condom. But the doctor told police he had discovered the surgeon had removed it during intercourse, making him “very upset”.

When asked why he had removed the condom, the surgeon responded only that “it feels better”, the court heard.

The other doctor said he was concerned about being infected with HIV. He asked the surgeon to provide tests verifying his HIV-negative status.

Instead, the surgeon ignored his calls and texts, he said.

“[The surgeon] clearly understood he had caused the complainant distress and apologised and reassured him that his health was not at risk,” court documents state.

“In this conversation [the surgeon] admitted to previously having unprotected sex with other men, most recently about six weeks ago, where [the surgeon] had never previously said this.”

The surgeon informed the Medical Board of Australia of the charges and said he would fight them.

As a result, the Board suspended the surgeon’s registration as a medical practitioner pending the outcome.

The ban was lifted after the surgeon challenged it in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. This allowed him to continue to see patients and practise medicine.

The tribunal said while the allegations are “grave”, they had not yet been tested in court and may not be dealt with for at least a year.

The surgeon has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, The Age reported.

The Medical Board is appealing the decision in the Supreme Court.

A recent Monash University study found that one in five gay and bi men and one in three women and have been subjected to it.

Half the respondents to the study said they had experienced emotional distress after an incident of stealthing.

