Helpline QLife crowdfunding to cope with surge in demand

Australia’s national LGBTQIA+ support line QLife has put out a call for more funding and resources to cope with a surge in demand.

Every day from 3pm to midnight, volunteer peer supporters take calls on QLife’s free and anonymous national number – 1800 184 527 – and online via webchat.

The calls come from people of all ages, across every state and territory, about a wide range of personal issues.

But since the pandemic, the number of people reaching out to QLife for support has surged by 46 per cent.

Sophie Potter, digital health director of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia, which oversees QLife, told us the organisation is now “at a crossroads”.

“We want to be there for every person who reaches out, but our resources are stretched thin,” she said.

“Over the Covid period, demand jumped by almost half. We haven’t seen it drop back from there and we’re struggling to keep up.

“We get a lot of feedback that it’s hard to get through. People that are getting through are presenting with really complex things going on in their lives.

“It weighs really heavy on us that we can’t get to every person trying to contact us.”

QLife launches crowdfunding campaign

Since 2022, QLife has provided support to more than 30,000 LGBTQIA+ Australians. Across the country, QLife partners with Diverse Voices (Qld), Switchboard (Vic), Living Proud (WA), and Twenty10 (NSW).

QLife has launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to coincide with Mardi Gras season.

“This is an opportunity that came up that we decided to take. We’ve never done anything like this before,” Sophie said.

“We need more resourcing to help get more people on the phone during our peak times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twenty10 inc GLCS NSW (@twenty10glcs)

Sophie said that for 81 per cent of those who called, connecting with a professional on the same day was “crucial”.

“As the national helpline run by and for LGBTQIA+ people, we play a really critical role as a first port of call,” she said.

“What QLife offers is really unique. People describe the relief it gives them to know that someone from the community is on the other end of the line. They just don’t get that from anywhere else.”

Make a donation to support QLife via the GoFundMe crowdfunding page. If you need support, call QLife on 1800 184 527 or reach out via webchat.

More about QLife’s important work:

If you need support with experiences of sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships, you can call QLife on 1800 184 527 or reach out via webchat.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.