‘Liberating’: YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans after threats

Youtuber Nikkie De Jager (NikkieTutorials) uploaded a video earlier today revealing she’s transgender.

The beauty guru said the revelation comes after she received threats of blackmail from people in the community.

But Nikkie quite literally gave them the finger as she candidly disclosed she is transgender to her viewers.

“I want to start the year off with the truth,” she said in the video titled ‘I’m Coming Out.’

“I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body. I am transgender.”

Since its upload earlier today, the video has received over two million views.

Nikkie created her YouTube channel NikkieTutorials back in 2008 and has received increasing popularity since accumulating more then 12 million subscribers.

She has even collaborated with beauty giants ORFA and Too Faced on her own makeup lines.

Support flows for transgender star of NikkieTutorials

Since coming out, celebrities on Twitter have flocked to her side, sharing their support for the NikkiTutorials star.

Fellow creator and YouTube royalty Shane Dawson is one of those celebs, tweeting his love for the beauty guru.

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH NIKKIE,” he said.

LOVE U SO MUCH NIKKIE 😭❤️👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/S1qCKlqTgY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 13, 2020

James Charles and Gabbie Hanna were also among those showering Nikkie with love, with James revealing he “can’t stop smiling.”

I’m so happy for nikkie I cant stop smiling today :’) — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 13, 2020

whoever blackmailed nikkie made the fatal error of underestimating the power of a fearless, proud, unapologetic female. can’t prey on shame if it doesn’t exist. we got your back ma 👊🏼 https://t.co/ERI9QSPFbV — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) January 13, 2020

Can’t keep Nikkie down

Nikkie said despite being blackmailed, coming out to the world has been a “liberating” experience.

“Oh my God, this feels so liberating,” she said.

“For eleven years…I’ve had my channel…and I always wanted to share this.

“Damn this feels liberating and freeing.”

Nikkie has encouraged her viewers to always embrace their true selves, giving the middle finger to those who tried to sabotage her.

Watch her heartfelt coming out video below:

