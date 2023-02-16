Support dwarfs protest at Launceston Drag Queen Storytime

Parents, grandparents and allies turned out en masse to support Launceston Drag Queen Storytime featuring Miss Poppins yesterday.

Supporters heavily outnumbered protestors at the Drag Queen Storytime event at Launceston Library yesterday morning.

Despite extensive publicity and lots of noise about public opposition, only ten protestors attempted to disrupt the event.

However, a crowd of seventy joyous supporters welcomed parents and their children to the event, which is a part of the TasPride celebrations.

In the days prior, the Australian Christian Lobby made unsuccessful calls to cancel the sold-out event, claiming the event was “inappropriate” and “harmful to children.”

Chalk Rainbow

The welcome group, organised by North West Pride and Equality Tasmania, chalked a rainbow leading into the front door.

North West Pride convener, Garry Wakefield commended locals for their support.

“It was great to see so many people turn out to defend the values of diversity and inclusion in Launceston.

“Our goal was to ensure parents and children felt welcomed to the Library and not judged.”

Miss Poppins and Frockodile

Drag Queen Miss Poppins hosted Launceston Drag Storytime, reading the popular children’s book Frockodile. The story of self-acceptance follows Clive, a crocodile who wears dresses despite judgement.

In the lead-up to Launceston Drag Storytime, local mother Georgina Byers praised the event.

“Having a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter who loves everything glitz, glamour, brightness and fun, Drag Storytime is a perfect way for her to experience all those things with the added benefit of including her absolute love of reading and books.

“The underlying and more adult reason for taking her to Drag Storytime at the Launceston Library is for her to experience inclusivity for all.”

Last week, the ongoing beat-up over Drag Queen Storytime saw clashes between protestors and counter-protestors outside Tate Britain.

