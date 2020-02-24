Sunshine Coast to celebrate at Noosa Rainbow River Festival

Noosa’s Rainbow River Festival will once again put the “queens” in Queensland this Mardi Gras weekend.

The festival is celebrating its fifth birthday this year. It all kicks off with welcome cocktails at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club from 5pm on Friday (February 28).

Then the action moves down the road for bingo at the Lazy River Restaurant. Drag star Melony Brests will drop her balls at Melony’s Drag Queen Bingo that evening.

On Saturday, revellers will gather at the Mardi Gras Party Extravaganza to watch the parade live on the big screen from 7:30pm.

The Powderpuff Girls drag trio and Rocky V Liquor will perform, and DJ Les Smith will be on the decks.

Then on Sunday, the family-friendly picnic and River Parade are held, with a theme of “Rainbow Pirates” for 2020.

The Parade is a two-hour cruise full of fun, entertainment and frivolity along the Noosa River.

Noosa Rainbow River Festival’s half decade of celebration

Festival organiser Kirsty Patten said they were excited to bring the community together for a “genuine Mardi Gras experience”.

“Members of the community who can’t travel to Sydney can celebrate together,” she said.

“The festival has something for everyone, from the family-friendly picnic, through to the party with a DJ and live drag.

“Of course, we’re inviting the whole Noosa community to join us on the Noosa River for the famous annual River Parade.

“Hire a boat, bring your own boat, or join the official Rainbow Party boat. Party in the sun on a two-hour adventure up and down the Noosa River and canals.”

Noosa’s Mayor Tony Wellington congratulated the festival on “clocking up half a decade of exuberant celebration.”

“Noosa Council is very pleased to once again support the Noosa River Rainbow Festival,” he said.

“May this year’s event be another wonderful salute to equality.

“I hope everyone has three excellent days of drinking, eating, and partying with the natural beauty of our treasured waterway as backdrop.”

The 5th Noosa Rainbow River Festival is on from Friday, February 28 until Sunday, March 1. Find out more on the Facebook page.

