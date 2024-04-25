Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras returns for spectacular fourth year

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is back and is set to be bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

Held across The Banana Bender Pub and Aussie World, Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is celebrating the diversity of the local LGBTQIA+ community, with an incredible program catering to all members of the community and allies.

For families, there is market stalls and Aussie World to enjoy from 5PM to 8.30PM, with the 18+ party kicking off in the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras (@sunshinecoastmardigras)

From 8.30PM at The Shed, the festivities begin with a night of sparkle and sass hosted by the fabulous Miss Lady Saint Diva, Gayleen Tuckwood, Shanny T Bone, and Miss Synthetique.

This is an event not to be missed, for more information visit sunshinecoastmardigras.com.

Tickets are now on sale and are available online.

Event: Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

Where: The Banana Bender Pub

When: June 1, 2024

Time: All ages from 5.30PM to 8.30PM/18+ from 8.30PM until Midnight

