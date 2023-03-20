Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras returning to Qld theme park in June

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras will again bring the rainbows to Queensland’s Aussie World theme park with a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride this June.

The south-east Queensland event was first held at the Coast’s theme park and Banana Bender Pub in 2021. A crowd of more than 1500 gathered to celebrate, before another successful Mardi Gras last year.

Now the event is set to return on June 10, 2023. Local drag talents Miss Lady Saint Diva, Miss Synthetique, Shanny T-Bone and Gayleen Tuckwood are hosting a big lineup featuring dozens of acts. DJ Kitty Glitter is also headlining.

Organiser Neil Car says the festival is a special day to bring the community together and celebrate the region’s diversity.

“This LGBTQI+ celebration is all about embracing diversity and having a good time. The family-friendly festival is from 5pm to 8:30pm, followed by an adults-only party from 8:30pm to midnight,” he said.

“With over 45 acts in total, the energy will be absolutely electric. There’ll also be local market stalls and tons of activities for the kids, so the whole family can get in on the fun.”

Tickets are on sale now. Punters can also upgrade their passes to include four hours of access to the Aussie World theme park’s rides and attractions.

The full Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras event guide and lineup will drop soon.

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras is on June 10, 2023. Find out more info at the website here.

