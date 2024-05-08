Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras hosts ‘Priscilla’ movie night

In anticipation of Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras on June 1, a special screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is celebrating the iconic film’s 30th birthday.

Head to the Banana Bender Pub on Saturday, May 25 for a night of glitter and glamour as the team behind Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras honour 30-years of Priscilla.

Hosted by Sunshine Coast royality, Miss Lady Saint Diva, Miss Synthetique, Shanny T Bone, and Gayleen Tuckwood will set the tone of the evening. Get ready for fabulous banter and infectious energy!

If that wasn’t enough, a special performance by the sensational Burlesque L’amour will bring an extra dose of glamour to the evening.

When: May 25, doors open at 7PM

Where: The Shed, Banana Bender Pub

Tickets: Available online, adults from $12 and kids from $8

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2024

The screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the perfect way to lead into Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2024.

On June 1, Mardi Gras takes over The Banana Bender Pub and Aussie World for a day and night of pride celebrations.

For families, there is market stalls and Aussie World to enjoy from 5PM to 8.30PM, with the 18+ party kicking off in the evening.

Miss Lady Saint Diva, Gayleen Tuckwood, Shanny T Bone, and Miss Synthetique will have you entertained all night long, with a jam packed schedule of entertainment and fabulous frivolity.

Event: Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras

Where: The Banana Bender Pub

When: June 1, 2024

Time: All ages from 5.30PM to 8.30PM/18+ from 8.30PM until Midnight

Tickets are now on sale and are available online.

