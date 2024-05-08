Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras hosts ‘Priscilla’ movie night

In anticipation of Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras on June 1, a special screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is celebrating the iconic film’s 30th birthday.
Head to the Banana Bender Pub on Saturday, May 25 for a night of glitter and glamour as the team behind Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras honour 30-years of Priscilla.
Hosted by Sunshine Coast royality, Miss Lady Saint Diva, Miss Synthetique, Shanny T Bone, and Gayleen Tuckwood will set the tone of the evening. Get ready for fabulous banter and infectious energy!
If that wasn’t enough, a special performance by the sensational Burlesque L’amour will bring an extra dose of glamour to the evening.
When: May 25, doors open at 7PM
Where: The Shed, Banana Bender Pub
Tickets: Available online, adults from $12 and kids from $8
For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.
Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2024
The screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the perfect way to lead into Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras 2024.
On June 1, Mardi Gras takes over The Banana Bender Pub and Aussie World for a day and night of pride celebrations.
For families, there is market stalls and Aussie World to enjoy from 5PM to 8.30PM, with the 18+ party kicking off in the evening.
Miss Lady Saint Diva, Gayleen Tuckwood, Shanny T Bone, and Miss Synthetique will have you entertained all night long, with a jam packed schedule of entertainment and fabulous frivolity.
Event: Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras
Where: The Banana Bender Pub
When: June 1, 2024
Time: All ages from 5.30PM to 8.30PM/18+ from 8.30PM until Midnight
Tickets are now on sale and are available online.
More Pride Events:
Geraldton Queer Film Festival returns for fourth year
Geelong Pride Film Festival hits screens next month
Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga
Victoria’s Pride: Regional Pride events across Victoria
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra
No Comment