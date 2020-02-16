Sunshine and rainbows for Mardi Gras Fair Day

Sunshine and rainbows as far as the eye could see greeted revellers at Mardi Gras Fair Day in Sydney’s Victoria Park today.

With 80,000 people expected at the event, attractions abounded for everyone. Acts like Ngaiire and Jamarz on Marz lit up the ANZ Main Stage.

Ngaiire

Jamarz on Marz

Clover Moore

Ever mindful of excessive travel expenses, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore joined the Dykes on Bikes to consider alternative modes of transport. Of course, by the time a certain minister’s office downloads this tweet, that will be a jet ski she’s sitting on.

At the bumper #fairday @ Victoria Park in now, with big progressive independent contingent showing their support for #MardiGras2020. Of course @cityofsydney support this great community event pic.twitter.com/Mal9rt8Sbe — Philip Thalis (@PhilipThalis) February 16, 2020

Felicia Foxx

We out at #fairday pushing the next climate NDA and pattin big dogs and lookin goofy as hell @sydneymardigras pic.twitter.com/gUYeKAqt2n — the good goth comrade (@_jamescruz) February 16, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Stingers (@sydneystingers) on Feb 16, 2020 at 1:53am PST

