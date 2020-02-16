NSW

Sunshine and rainbows for Mardi Gras Fair Day

Image: sergiorfialho/Instagram

Sunshine and rainbows as far as the eye could see greeted revellers at Mardi Gras Fair Day in Sydney’s Victoria Park today.

With 80,000 people expected at the event, attractions abounded for everyone. Acts like Ngaiire and Jamarz on Marz lit up the ANZ Main Stage.

Ngaiire

Jamarz on Marz

Clover Moore

Ever mindful of excessive travel expenses, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore joined the Dykes on Bikes to consider alternative modes of transport. Of course, by the time a certain minister’s office downloads this tweet, that will be a jet ski she’s sitting on.

 

 

Felicia Foxx

 

