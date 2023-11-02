Summer Camp Festival is bringing the party to Sydney and Melbourne

After launching in 2022, Summer Camp Festival is returning to Naarm/Melbourne and Eora/Sydney this summer.

Summer Camp Festival is an all-inclusive music & arts festival, featuring a stacked line up of musicians, DJ’s and performance artists from Australia & around the world.

From nostalgic throwbacks, international pop stars, DJing drag queens & techno rave caves – there is bound to be something for everyone at Summer Camp.

Joining UK disco queen Jessie Ware and drag superstar DJ Trixie Mattel for an all-inclusive event from day to night are international artists; underground American rapper and songwriter Brooke Candy, producer and DJ Kito, viral pop sensation Rebecca Black, Berlin club DJ Meg10, Afrofuturistic NYC DJ duo The Illustrious Blacks, British singer-songwriter Tom Aspaul, the iconic Belinda Carlisle (Sydney only), ‘90s dance diva Ultra Nate (Melbourne only) + 100 more local performers across three stages in each city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Camp Festival (@summercampfestivalau)

On site, the Summer Camp Sports Arena will host international pop stars and party tunes for the true sport that unites us all – dance! The BEAT stage will bring together some of the finest sound selectors from house, disco, techno and anthems for eight hours of power. In Sydney, Summer Camp cuties can pash on in “Club Love”, the cheesiest singalong & ultimate party inside an inflatable pink camouflage church, while in Melbourne, honeys can get down and dirty inside a Rave Cave housing the best electronic music coming out of AU/NZ.

On December 2, Melbourne’s St Kilda Marina will become the home of Summer Camp “By The Sea”.

On December 3, Summer Camp Sydney will take over Wentworth Park Sports Centre in Ultimo.

For more information, head to summercampfestival.com.au.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.