Submissions open for Brisbane Powerhouse’s 2020 MELT Festival

Queer artists and performers can now submit their shows for inclusion at next year’s MELT Festival at Brisbane Powerhouse.

The 11-day annual queer arts festival promotes visibility and inclusivity among the community and is returning for a sixth year next June.

Expressions of Interest for the 2020 festival are open now until November 17 for artists and promoters to start submitting their shows for consideration.

The MELT festival team have announced this year’s Guest Festival Director Emily Gilhome will return to help develop the 2020 festival.

Ms Gilhome is creator of Brisbane-based Oscar Production Company and has a long history with MELT as performer, producer and spectator.

In developing the 2020 festival, Ms Gilhome said she’s looking for something new and engaging from the submissions.

“Each year MELT offers a wonderful collection of genres and stories,” she said.

“However I want to explore this further and invite those pushing the boundaries, exploring their artforms, telling stories that connect with our community and those offering a new perspective.

“I am passionate about the local arts scene and in the past decade I have come across so many great queer artists.

“I would love to see an amazing collection of Queensland artists in the 2020 program, but we also encourage those from interstate and overseas to apply.”

Submissions for MELT Festival 2020 are open until November 17

Artists interested in the 2020 Festival have until midnight on Sunday, November 17 to put forward their productions.

They can submit their ideas and pitches for burlesque, theatre, cabaret, music, visual arts, forum, panel and conversation pieces.

Works must have an LGBTIQ+ theme; be written, directed, created or performed by a member of the LGBTIQ+ community; or be of particular interest to the community.

Brisbane Powerhouse Artistic Director Kris Stewart said the venue has always been a home for the LGBTIQ+ community.

“MELT belongs authentically to the local community and is Brisbane Powerhouse’s most creatively diverse event,” he said.

“Not only across genre, but featuring works on the largest scale through to small shows that are personal and honest.

“The festival is a mirror of modern Queensland; vibrant and accepting.

“We’re excited about welcoming Emily back for the 2020 Festival. Her work always speaks so beautifully around sexual diversity, equality and celebration of difference.”

Artists can submit shows for MELT 2020 through Brisbane Powerhouse’s website until midnight on November 17. MELT: Festival of Queer Arts and Culture will run from June 18-28, 2020.

