Students can go to Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal for free

Brisbane Pride Festival is offering local LGBTQIA+ students their dream high school formal experience, with their annual Queer Formal back this weekend.

Since 2017, the organisers of the city’s annual Pride Festival celebrations have put on the event at Brisbane City Hall.

The event offers a safe and inclusive celebration for LGBTQIA+ young people who, for several reasons, can’t attend or choose not to go to their own school formal.

“Unfortunately even with fantastic, progressive and supportive policies in Queensland schools there are still many students that suffer discrimination, fear, anxiety and exclusion when it comes to attending their school formal celebrations,” Brisbane Pride explains.

“Private religious schools in particular still actively prevent LGBTQIA+ students from bringing same-sex partners and do not always support gender diverse students.

“Some students just aren’t ready or comfortable to express themselves freely amongst their peers.

“Others simply want a safe space to meet and celebrate with their community.”

The Brisbane event on Saturday night (November 18) comes just weeks after Sydney student Abbie Frankland brought national attention to her own school’s discriminatory policy.

She called out Kingsgrove Catholic school St Ursula’s College for banning her from taking her same-sex partner to her formal.

Abbie started a petition that attracted thousands of signatures, national headlines and support from political leaders.

After the backlash, the couple later happily reported the school had reversed the ban.

Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal tickets free for students

There are still free tickets available for students to go to the Queer Formal event on Saturday night (November 18).

The drug and alcohol-free event is at Brisbane City Hall. The students will enjoy a two-course meal and a big night of entertainment from drag and DJs.

The tickets are free due to sponsorship from Brisbane Pride, the Brisbane City Council and the community who can donate the cost.

“This event is for our queer youth to express themselves however they feel most comfortable,” Brisbane Pride says.

“[They can] attend with who they love and have a fantastic night celebrating who they are in style.”

Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal is on November 18 at Brisbane City Hall. Find out more and book at the Eventbrite page here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.