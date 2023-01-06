Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out as gay in cute TikTok

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay in a casual TikTok to his millions of followers.

In the TikTok, the 18-year-old actor revealed his loved ones’ reaction when he worked up the courage to come out to them.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” he wrote.

Noah, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show, lay in bed while lip syncing to the TikTok audio, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In the caption, Noah also wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

And in the comments, thousands of his TikTok followers were absolutely loving the actor’s big news.

Over the show’s run, Stranger Things fans have long believed that Noah Schnapp’s teenage character Will Byers is a secretly gay.

Before the series’ fifth and final season arrives on Netflix, Schnapp this week promised fans they’ll get closure on his character’s sexuality.

“I can just tell you that I’m very very excited for what’s to come,” Noah told Forbes.

“I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to.

“The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

Noah Schnapp confirms that Will is in love with Mike

Last year, Noah Schnapp first confirmed character Will Byers is gay and in love with his on-screen best friend Mike.

The actor said it’s “pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike”, and explained the signs have “always been there” throughout the show.

“Obviously, it was hinted at in season one,” Schnapp said.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.

“Now it’s 100 per cent clear he is gay and does love Mike.

“So many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

